Cadwell Inc. partners with NV GEBE to process remaining Hurricane Irma debris

The companies plan to process and export more than a million pounds of recyclables from St. Maarten.

Pompano Beach, Florida-based Cadwell Inc., a leading recycling and distribution company serving the Caribbean and Europe, has partnered with NV GEBE, St. Maarten, to process and export more than a million pounds of recyclables with plans to hopefully double that amount in the near future.

Phase one of the project filled 20 shipping containers, each weighing more than 45,000 pounds each. Phase two will include an additional 10, weighing more than 60,000 pounds apiece.

“This represents a major step for both GEBE and St. Maarten to accomplish its environmental and clean energy goals,” says Andrew Cadwell, CEO and co-founder of Cadwell Inc. “We have been so fortunate to work with [GEBE] CEO Kenrick Chittick and his forward-thinking team of professionals.”

Much of the materials consisted of debris left over from Hurricane Irma, including poles, transformers, streetlights, cables and other metals from the damaged substation and water tanks. All materials had to be gathered, sorted, cleaned, transported and loaded into shipping containers. The entire project was accomplished with local citizen labor and trucking.

The debris and recyclables were previously stored on four separate job sites, totaling five to six acres.

“Hurricane Irma made its mark on our island causing significant damage and destruction to our substation and water tanks,” says Chittick. “This project is good for St. Maarten, good for the environment and good for jobs.”

The companies also worked in cooperation with Meadowlands Waste Co., St. Maarten, donating 55-gallon drums to Meadowlands in order to increase recycling throughout the cities

“We are looking forward to a long-term relationship with G.E.B.E. and other important institutions on St. Maarten,” Cadwell says. “Our company shares Mr. Chittick’s commitment to the local community and to doing business with the greatest honesty and integrity, always putting the needs of St. Maarten’s citizens first.”